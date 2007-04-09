Fishy day out in London for clearly content Jude

Jude Law didn't have to act happy when he filmed an advert at a fish counter in London's famous Borough Market recently. All smiles as he got to work, the globe-trotting actor was clearly thrilled to be back on home turf, having been promoting his romantic comedy The Holiday in Tokyo and before that filming My Blueberry Nights in New York.



And he's been making the most of his time in the UK on the personal as well as work front, hunting for a suitable senior school for his ten-year-old son Rafferty. Unsurprisingly, the Alfie star brought lessons to a standstill at Bedales school in Hampshire, which he toured with his former wife Sadie Frost last week. Young female fans at the £25,000-a-year establishment, whose alumni include singer Lily Allen and the late Princess Margaret's children David Linley and Sarah Armstrong Jones, ran out of lessons to get a peek of their silver screen idol.



And it seems it's not just school girls who succumb to his charms. Jude's Blueberry Nights co-star, jazz sensation Norah Jones, recently admitted she completely froze when they had a scene together. "I was shaking all over," she says. "Every time I tried to speak, my voice came out in this ridiculous high pitch."