Nicole Kidman heads Down Under for Outback adventure

9 APRIL 2007



She's undoubtedly one of Australia's best-loved exports, and now Nicole Kidman has returned to her native land for a ten-month filming stint - her longest since she lensed Moulin Rouge in 2000. The Oscar winning beauty and her husband, country crooner Keith Urban, are expected to be based in the actress' Sydney home town while she saddles up to film the horse adventure Australia.



Nicole, who began rehearsals for the new flick this week, has said she is "thrilled" to be teaming up again with Moulin Rouge director and old pal Baz Luhrman on the project. "I have not spent much time in the Outback," said the star. "And working with Baz… will mean I will be able to see parts of Australia I haven't seen before."



The actress jetted home with her musician beau to join a family reunion on Easter Sunday - where she met her newborn niece Sybella for the first time. "When I was growing up my parents always made a special Easter lunch," she said. "It was always a big family occasion, and it's wonderful I can share that experience with Keith now."



Meanwhile rumours that the 39-year-old star is expecting her first child - sparked after she was snapped leaving a clinic in Santa Monica last week - have been dismissed by her spokesperson as "100 per cent not true".