Dr McDreamy and wife take parenting in their stride

9 APRIL 2007



Having become second-time parents to twin boys just two months ago Patrick Dempsey and his wife, makeup artist Jillian Fink, could be forgiven for slacking on the exercise front. Instead the Grey's Anatomy actor and his other half went for an energetic cycle ride in Beverly Hills over the Easter weekend.



With their helmets on, and broad smiles on their faces, the sporty couple - who welcomed sons Darby Galen and Sullivan Patrick on February 1 - were clearly getting into their work-out and enjoying a little adult time together.



The couple's new arrivals are younger brothers for three-year-old Tallulah Fyfe who, according to Patrick, knows the best way to her daddy's heart. "One day my daughter said: 'You're very handsome, Poppy.' That was the best compliment ever."