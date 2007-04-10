Laid-back Nic sheds star status for family visit Down Under

She tops best dressed lists without fail, thanks to her personal style and red carpet fashion-know-how. But there wasn't a Balenciaga dress or pair of Jimmy Choos in sight when the normally super-groomed Nicole Kidman returned to Sydney for an Easter family reunion. Indeed the Oscar winner looked distinctly "girl next door" as she left her mum and dad's home in casual jeans and a navy jumper with her hair un-styled and naturally wavy.



The 39-year-old actress was accompanied by an equally dressed-down Keith Urban, who was experiencing his first family Easter lunch at the Kidman household. Both gave off a traditionally laid-back Aussie vibe as Nicole told reporters it was "really good" to be home.



She'll have plenty of opportunity to spend quality time with her Sydney-based loved ones in the coming months as, from Tuesday, she will be working with Hugh Jackman on Australia, the new romantic adventure film from Oz director Baz Luhrmann. Filming in North Queensland is expected to start later this month.



Country music singer Keith, meanwhile, has a nine-day tour lined up in Europe, followed by six concerts in Australia in May before he jets back to the US to continue his World Tour. He will, however, be taking a break in June - to celebrate his and Nicole's first wedding anniversary.