'Perfect' night out for Halle, Bruce and Gabriel in NYC

11 APRIL 2007



Lucky Halle Berry was sandwiched between two of her favourite leading men on Monday when she attended the New York premiere of Perfect Stranger. The Oscar winner, who last week received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, not only had her model boyfriend Gabriel Aubry at her side but also her co-star Bruce Willis, whose qualities she has been enthusing about lately.



"He just exudes coolness," she said of the screen action man during an interview on US TV. "Talk about charm and charisma. He's an everyday good guy and that's his persona." Bruce doesn't play nice in the movie, however. Instead he portrays a wealthy but dangerous advertising tycoon, while Halle is a journalist who goes undercover to investigate the murder of her best friend. Among the stars keen to get a sneak preview of the thriller were Last King Of Scotland stunner Kerry Washington and actor Ed Burns, who was accompanied by his supermodel wife Christy Turlington.



Now 40, Halle says she's happier than ever with her life these days. "It just arrives, the feeling of being comfortable. Having lived long enough to have the right to be who I am and make no excuses for who that person is, or who that person is not." And after 20 years of hard work she says her approach now is about "having a deeper meaning of life, a better reason to wake up in the morning".



But while starting a family is high on her list of priorities, at the moment she's still making movies. In an upcoming role, she's due to play a woman who shaves her head to embrace her inner beauty, but after Good Morning America mocked-up what she'd look like with no hair, she says she's considering faking it. "Now maybe I'll wear a cap," she said. "I'm going to have to re-think this."