Lily goes back to class for 'St Trinians' movie

Lily had been transformed from catwalk queen to nightmare teen for her role as a brainbox in the updated St Trinians flick
Her fellow pupils, who include Silent Witness actress Tamsin Egerton, were dressed in rather more provocative costumes
11 APRIL 2007
She's used to modelling the latest looks from Chanel and Alexander McQueen, but flame-haired model Lily Cole found herself back in school uniform on Tuesday. The catwalk queen was in character as a swotty student for the new St Trinians film, a remake of the cult Fifties movie about a group of ungovernable schoolgirls.
It's a fitting role for the brainy model as she'll be devoting the next three years to a politics course at Cambridge University after gaining four As at A-Level. On set the 18-year-old had her hair in bunches and was kitted out in a knee-length skirt and spectacles. Her prim attire was in contrast to that of her fellow schoolgirl Silent Witness actress Tamsin Egerton, who wore a sexy mini dress and stilettos.
Lily joins an all-star cast, including Rupert Everett in the role of posh headmistress Camilla Fritton, Colin Firth as amorous education minister Geoffrey Thwaites, and flamboyant TV personality Russell Brand who appears as Flash Harry - the part played by Minder actor George Cole in the original.
