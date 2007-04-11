Actors and actresses

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Lily had been transformed from catwalk queen to nightmare teen for her role as a brainbox in the updated St Trinians flick
Photo: © Alphapress.com
Click on photos to enlarge

Her fellow pupils, who include Silent Witness actress Tamsin Egerton, were dressed in rather more provocative costumes
Photo: © Alphapress.com

Lily goes back to class for 'St Trinians' movie

11 APRIL 2007

She's used to modelling the latest looks from Chanel and Alexander McQueen, but flame-haired model Lily Cole found herself back in school uniform on Tuesday. The catwalk queen was in character as a swotty student for the new St Trinians film, a remake of the cult Fifties movie about a group of ungovernable schoolgirls.

It's a fitting role for the brainy model as she'll be devoting the next three years to a politics course at Cambridge University after gaining four As at A-Level. On set the 18-year-old had her hair in bunches and was kitted out in a knee-length skirt and spectacles. Her prim attire was in contrast to that of her fellow schoolgirl Silent Witness actress Tamsin Egerton, who wore a sexy mini dress and stilettos.

Lily joins an all-star cast, including Rupert Everett in the role of posh headmistress Camilla Fritton, Colin Firth as amorous education minister Geoffrey Thwaites, and flamboyant TV personality Russell Brand who appears as Flash Harry - the part played by Minder actor George Cole in the original.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button