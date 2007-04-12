Katie and Tom take a 'backseat' to their stylish wheels

One of the world's most photographed couples was almost in danger of being overshadowed on a recent dinner date in LA. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes found themselves put in the shade by their ride for the night - a sleek 1958 frost blue Corvette, which attracted plenty of admiring glances.



Ever the gentleman, Tom gallantly escorted his leading lady out of a restaurant before settling her into the convertible and taking the wheel. The 44-year-old actor was wearing one of the dapper three-piece suits he's been favouring of late, while his wife opted for an elegant black creation.



Katie's recent sartorial choices - and newfound poise - reflect the long road she's travelled since meeting and marrying the Hollywood powerhouse. Once known for her girl-next-door demeanour, the 28-year-old actress has matured into a polished public performer, ever conscious of the ever-present lenses which surround the couple.



Now that she's a mother to three children - Conor and Isabella from Tom's marriage to Nicole Kidman, and baby daughter Suri - Katie must have relished being wined and dined by her husband. Talking about the kids was unlikely to have been strictly off the menu, though. With Suri turning one next week, her doting mum and dad may well been planning the finishing touches to a birthday celebration fit for a Hollywood princess.