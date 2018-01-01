Motherly Marcia 'in heaven' with her newborn twins

13 APRIL 2007



As one of Wisteria Lane's multi-challenged neighbours Desperate Housewife Marcia Cross has gone through an extraordinary range of life-changing events, none of which have come close to making the 45-year-old flame-haired beauty as happy as she now appears to be in real life .



"I'm in heaven right now," the glamorous new mum - who gave birth to twin girls Eden and Savannah in February - told a US magazine.



Marcia married her stockbroker husband Tom Mahoney in June, and admits she had doubted she'd be able to have children. "I wanted to be a member of that club so badly. And now I'm in, and it's so much better than I even imagined."



"We did in vitro a week after we got married," she reveals. "We were supposed to go to Greece and Paris and have this fancy honeymoon, and I said, 'Let's stay put and see if we can't give this baby a chance'."



Ordered by her doctors to take bed rest for the final stages of her pregnancy, the Emmy-nominated actress was keen to honour her work commitments, so the crew moved some of the set into the actress' home to film the final scenes. And the determined star has even managed to crack the logistics of feeding two hungry babies, saying she's mastered the art of breast-feeding the twins at the same time. "Which for me is a huge accomplishment!" she adds.