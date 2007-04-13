Rupert nails aristo school marm look for 'St Trinians' flick

Rupert Everett could find himself becoming a style icon for ladies of a certain age after taking the starring role in the St Trinians remake. Dressed as the school's snooty headmistress, the My Best Friend's Wedding star brought traffic London's Trafalgar Square to a standstill as he filmed the new version of the comedy classic this week.



In a blonde wig and black suit, the 47-year-old actor was perfectly turned-out to impose order at the anarchic academy. The aristocratic look was completed by a loosely knotted pink scarf and smart black handbag dangling off his arm.



Rupert, who spent hours in the make-up chair for the transformation, has quipped to friends he is modelling the character on the Duchess of Cornwall. "I call it my Parker Bowles look," says the cheeky star.



In the flick he attracts the attention of Colin Firth's amorous politician Geoffrey Thwaites. The pair are joined in the boarding school farce by a cast list that reads like a Who's Who of British acting talent - with the line-up including Emily Watson, Withnail star Richard E Grant and Stephen Fry.