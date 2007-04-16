'Supermom' Brooke and her girls lunch out in Beverly Hills

Recently described by model Molly Sims as a "supermom", Brooke Shields was living up to the title as she treated her two daughters Rowan and Grier to a girls only lunch at the Beverly Hills Tennis Club. And the actress, who was a successful child model, clearly has passed on her photogenic genes to her girls - with Grier in particular showing her ease in front of the camera.



The fair-haired youngster, who was dressed up for the occasion in a pretty yellow frock, turns one on April 18. And according to some reports she could be sharing her birthday party with another famous soon-to-be-one-year-old, Suri Cruise, who was born on the same day in the same LA hospital. Brooke has said parents Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes will be away that day but "maybe it'll happen after that".



While Brooke's bond with her children was there for all to see, it seems she has been spreading her motherly instincts much further afield. Last Friday she and her husband were presented with the Colleagues Champions Of Children award by former First Lady Nancy Reagan for their involvement with children's charities. "I've always focused on children, I really have," says Brooke, 41. "It's always been my main focus, but what I've noticed is by becoming a parent I've become more aware of how lucky my kids are."