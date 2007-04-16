Jake helps honour Jennifer at Hollywood award ceremony

16 APRIL 2007



Jake Gyllenhaal was only too happy to extol Jennifer Aniston's virtues when he presented his good pal and former The Good Girl co-star with an award this weekend. "Everyone falls in love with Jennifer," said the handsome actor, who made a surprise appearance at LA's Kodak theatre to present the actress with a trophy recognising her support of the gay community.



And falling in love has been on the mind of Zodiac star Jake recently it seems, as he's reportedly dating Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon.



Reese, who split last October with Ryan Philippe, her husband of seven years, is said by friends to be happy to have found someone who shares her priorities when it comes to living in a place like Hollywood. "He's very into his work, health and family. Reese is perfect for him," a source close to the pair said. The two apparently started dating after becoming close while working together on CIA thriller Rendition.



Another actress getting close to her current co-star is Eva Mendez, who was also on hand at the awards ceremony to hand out gongs. The 33-year-old beauty is filming crime drama The Cleaner in which her character gets passionate with Ed Harris' on screen persona. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't looking forward to those scenes," she said.