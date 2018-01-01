Matthew finds romance with Brazilian beauty

Matthew McConaughey has been opening up about what he finds attractive in a date. And it seems the Hollywood dreamboat has found a woman who fits the bill in 22-year-old Brazilian model Camilla Alves.



An avid fan of cycling and beach sports, the Hollywood actor has been telling a US magazine that his ideal partner is equally athletic. "You know what is sexy? People who don't think they're sexy," added 36-year-old Matthew, who dated Penelope Cruz for 18 months.



Over the weekend the laid-back hunk was spotted on an outing with the new lady in his life. Strolling along hand in hand, the pair seemed thoroughly relaxed in each other's company. And the Latina beauty, elegant in a jade-green dress and smiling happily, was clearly basking in the attention of her Hollywood beau.