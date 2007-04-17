Forest celebrates Walk of Fame star with loved ones

hellomagazineWeb
The Oscar-winner's wife and three daughters - Autumn, Sonnet and True - turned out to share the excitement
His Golden Globe and Oscar wins mean Forest has become accustomed to red-carpet appearances with his pretty wife Keisha
17 APRIL 2007
Just when it seemed that life couldn't get any better for Forest Whitaker, The Last King Of Scotland actor has capped his winning streak with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Surrounded by four of his favourite ladies - wife Keisha and their daughters, 15-year-old Autumn, Sonnet, ten, and True, eight, the Oscar-winner accepted his latest triumph.
In an emotional speech the 45-year-old star recalled the days when he could hardly have imagined the phenomenal success that has come his way. "I remember as a kid coming to the Walk of Fame. It was like a field trip and very exciting to us," said Forest.
The family were joined for the ceremony by Angela Bassett and Kiefer Sutherland, who appeared with him in 2003's Phone Booth. Also on hand to witness the special moment was Kerry Washington, Forest's co-star in the African drama.
The certificate for his new accolade will join a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild trophy on the screen star's mantelpiece.
