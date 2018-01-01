Shilpa teams up with heart-throb Richard for charity effort

17 APRIL 2007



Having met the Queen and been feted at the Houses of Parliament Shilpa Shetty is still moving in elite circles it seems. Now back in her home country the Big Brother star continues to make headlines, hosting a charity event with Hollywood big-hitter Richard Gere.



At the AIDS awareness rally in New Delhi the Bollywood beauty found herself literally swept off her feet by the officer and gentleman, who gave her a chivalrous peck on the hand before gathering her up in a dramatic, screen-style embrace. And, watched by cheering onlookers, Shilpa, who was elegant in a pistachio green sari, accepted the Hollywood star's homage with good humour.



During the last 25 years 57-year-old Richard has earned recognition for using his fame and fortune to campaign for good causes in the country, which he visits regularly and refers to as "his second home".