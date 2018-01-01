Cute Kirsten still sweet on rocker Johnny

17 APRIL 2007



In her latest flick she plays sweet-natured, girl-next-door Mary Jane. And for Monday night's world premiere of Spiderman 3 it seemed Kirsten Dunst had taken sartorial inspiration from her screen character. Hitting the red carpet, the radiant actress had swapped her usual quirkily cool numbers for a romantic, dusky pink off-the shoulder creation, embellished with a flower on the back.



Accompanied to the Tokyo screening by co-stars James Franco and Tobey Maguire, Kirsten certainly wasn't short of handsome escorts. However, fans had expected the starlet to arrive with her off-screen leading man, Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell, and were doubtless surprised she attended solo.



Reports suggested that, following a whirlwind romance since meeting a month ago, the Marie Antoinette star had flown her British rocker love out to Japan for the event. And while he didn't appear at the screening, it seems Johnny was in town. The pair were described as looking loved-up as they stepped out after the event, holding hands and belying recent rumours the relationship was off.



