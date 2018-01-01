Jonathan saddles up for royal role in Dublin

hellomagazineWeb
Jonathan looks a natural equestrian as he gallops on the Dublin set of The Tudors, in which he plays King Henry VIII
18 APRIL 2007
While Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman have been honing their equestrian skills Down Under in the run-up to filming Australia, Irish heart-throb Jonathan Rhys Meyers has also been taking to the saddle for his latest role. The talented 29-year-old was spotted galloping around Dublin's Phoenix Park in costume as a young King Henry VIII.
He stars as the legendary six-times-married English monarch in the US TV series The Tudors. The Mission: Impossible 3 actor made his name on American television playing another king - of Rock 'n' Roll - in Elvis. While similarities can be drawn between Jonathan and the Jailhouse Rock singer, the same can't be said for his likeness to the overweight 16th-century royal.
Jonathan has defended the casting decision, though, saying: "If you're trying to sell a historical period drama to a country like America you don't want a fat, 250lb, red-haired guy with a beard," he explains. "It doesn't let people embrace the fantastic monarch he was. Because they're not attracted to the package. Heroes do not look like Henry VIII. That is just the world we live in."
