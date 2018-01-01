Orlando to take time out from Hollywood to focus on Buddhism

Young, hunky and talented Orlando Bloom is undoubtedly one of the most in-demand actors around at the moment, but it seems the Tinseltown star looking for something beyond the fame and fortune which comes with Hollywood success. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor has decided to take a break from his screen career in order to immerse himself in Buddhism.



The handsome 30-year-old, who embraced the Eastern religion over two years ago, is apparently keen to use the break to refocus his energies. He made the decision after a recent trip to South Africa gave him time to think. "I've been white knuckling it for so long," he told The Daily Mirror. "Between the first Lord Of The Rings and the last Pirates Of The Caribbean, I've been going non-stop."



Orlando, who shares his faith with several Tinseltown stars, including Richard Gere, Steven Seagal and singer Tina Turner, says the decision doesn't mean he's withdrawing from life, however, but simply represents a chance to recharge his batteries. "The philosospy I've embraced isn't about sitting under a tree and studying my navel," he explains. "It's about studying what's going on in my life and using that fuel to go on and live a bigger life."