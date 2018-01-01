Daniel's 'Equus' gallops off to Broadway

Daniel Radcliffe's appearance in horse drama Equus has been such as runaway success on the London stage the talented teenager is to take the production to Broadway next year. From summer 2008 New York theatre-goers will be able to see the Harry Potter star recreating his performance as a troubled lad undergoing psychiatric evaluation after blinding horses.



The boy wizard plans to do just 70 more performances at the Gielgud Theatre - the last one on June 9 - before handing the baton on to former Coronation Street actor Richard Fleeshman, who'll take the production on a UK tour.



Daniel has received glowing reviews for his handling of the challenging role, for which he did his first nude scene. But, says the 17-year-old actor, it's time to quit the British stage version while he's ahead. "We're going out on a high," he said, speaking in the Daily Mail.



During the show's run the young star has undoubtedly grown in confidence, and believes the experience will enrich the next instalment in JK Rowling's fantasy series, which he starts filming in a couple of months. "I think Equus has been good for Harry Potter because we're both growing up - and doing the play helped my acting," he says.