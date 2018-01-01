Actors and actresses

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Broadway beckons after the Harry Potter actor impressed critics with his interpretation of a troubled youngster who attacks horses
Photo: © Alphapress.com
Click on photo to enlarge

Daniel's 'Equus' gallops off to Broadway

20 APRIL 2007

Daniel Radcliffe's appearance in horse drama Equus has been such as runaway success on the London stage the talented teenager is to take the production to Broadway next year. From summer 2008 New York theatre-goers will be able to see the Harry Potter star recreating his performance as a troubled lad undergoing psychiatric evaluation after blinding horses.

The boy wizard plans to do just 70 more performances at the Gielgud Theatre - the last one on June 9 - before handing the baton on to former Coronation Street actor Richard Fleeshman, who'll take the production on a UK tour.

Daniel has received glowing reviews for his handling of the challenging role, for which he did his first nude scene. But, says the 17-year-old actor, it's time to quit the British stage version while he's ahead. "We're going out on a high," he said, speaking in the Daily Mail.

During the show's run the young star has undoubtedly grown in confidence, and believes the experience will enrich the next instalment in JK Rowling's fantasy series, which he starts filming in a couple of months. "I think Equus has been good for Harry Potter because we're both growing up - and doing the play helped my acting," he says.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button