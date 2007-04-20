Jessica smothered in smackers for new beauty role

20 APRIL 2007



It's a hard life but someone's got to do it. Jessica Alba has spent 12 hours shooting a make-up commercial for Revlon which involved being kissed by male models all day long. The Sin City actress seemed to be enjoying every minute of the fun shoot at a Beverly hills petrol station, however, where she was filmed filling up her convertible while wearing a glamorous designer gown.



Jessica, who is reported to have picked up a $5-million pay cheque for becoming the cosmetic giant's new face, had support on her first Revlon job from boyfriend Cash Warren, 28. The Yale graduate met her on the set of her movie The Fantastic Four, where he was acting as assistant to the director, so fortunately he has an understanding of the business. And he patiently looked on as his actress girlfriend received kiss after kiss.



Starring in a global mascara campaign isn't the only thing taking up Jessica's time right now. She is also in the middle of filming The Eye in which she stars as a virtuoso violinist who, after eye surgery, discovers she can see into the supernatural world. The stunning star, who turns 26 on April 28, learned to play the violin especially for the role, and has been practicing for 90 minutes every day on set. "All the notes are accurate… but it sounds like a cat in heat," she says.