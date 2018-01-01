Tom and Katie host gala dinner for Sept 11 heroes

20 APRIL 2007



Fresh from unwrapping the presents for daughter Suri's first birthday, Hollywood power couple Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes jetted into New York for a charity event on Thursday. The pair had been celebrating their little girl's big day in Louisiana, where the 28-year-old actress is filming female crime caper Mad Money with Diane Keaton and Queen Latifah.



Classically dressed in elegant black, Katie accompanied her husband as he hosted a fundraiser for September 11 firemen and paramedics in Manhattan. Engagements like this are now part and parcel of the actress' high-profile lifestyle as a Tinseltown wife and mum. And with rather more on her plate than your average 20-something, the Batman Beginsstar makes an effort to keep her priorities straight.



"My work is very important to me. My family is very important to me", she said in a interview before cameras begun rolling on her new flick. "When I go to work, it will be the right thing, worth my time and worth my time away from my family."