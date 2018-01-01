Scents in the city for New Yorker Sarah Jessica Parker

She is best known for stepping out in New York clad in towering Manolo Blahnik heels and glamorous frocks as Sex And The City's sassy magazine columnist Carrie Bradshaw. Sarah Jessica Parker - who has recently announced plans to launch her second fragrance - was looking slightly more casual, however, as she left her home in the city's Soho district this week.



The beautiful 42-year-old, who managed to transform a potentially frumpy woolly cardigan, leggings and tied back hair look into pure New Yorker chic, has credited her life in the Big Apple as helping her come up with the idea for the new scent, entitled Covet. "I'm very fortunate that I live in a city where you're assaulted by fragrance all the time," she says. "While it may be offensive to some, it's actually quite inspirational on occasions."



While she's named her second fragrance, which hits shops this summer, after one of the seven deadly sins, the Grammy-winning star insists her desires are wholesomely simple. "I don't really covet anything material any more," she says. "I would covet an extra day in the week. I covet 20 more minutes of sleep… I covet time with my family."



Sarah's desire for more free time is hardly surprising, considering how packed her schedule is these days. As well as shooting the advertising campaign for her new perfume, the busy mum-of-one has is preparing to launch her first fashion line for American retailer Steve & Barry.



Meanwhile, on the film front she's recently finished shooting romantic comedy Smart People and has a further three movies in the pipeline.