Aishwarya weds in spectacular Bollywood style

Their hands covered with traditional henna tattoos, the power couple of Indian cinema partake of prasad (blessed food) on the third day of their wedding celebrations at a temple in the south of the country
Photo: © AFP
Emerging from his family home astride a white stallion, his face covered by a veil of white flowers, the 31-year-old groom was greeted by hundreds of well-wishers
Photo: © AFP
23 APRIL 2007
The Bollywood-besotted Indian city of Mumbai came to a standstill at the weekend as two of its biggest stars, emerald-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai, 33, and Abhishek Bachchan, a screen hero and the son of a local cinema legend, tied the knot.
Dubbed the wedding of the century by the Indian media, the festivities had many of the elements of one of the couple's on-screen romances - riotous colour, dance routines and melodrama. The celebrations ran over three days and included a Sunday visit to the Tirupathi Ventakeswara temple in the south of the country, where the couple partook of prasad or blessed food.
Aishwarya, a former Miss World, was breathtaking on that occasion in a hand-embroidered red and gold sari, with vermilion powder in the parting of her hair, and a necklace of black and gold beads. Her 31-year-old groom was dressed in a loose white tunic over baggy trousers.
The traditional festivities had kicked off on Friday with a private marriage ceremony at the Bachan family home, where hundreds of well-wishers cheered the 31-year-old groom as he emerged astride a white stallion, his face covered by a veil of white flowers.
This was followed the next day by the bidai, a ceremony in which the bride bids farewell to her parental home. With all the excitement of their big day over, the newlyweds have apparently jetted off to Venice for a month-long honeymoon.
