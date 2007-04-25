Kirsten swaps glitzy gathering for a pint down the local

These days she's accustomed to the hip hangouts frequented by Hollywood's bright young things, but Kirsten Dunst seemed right at home among the locals at a north London pub on Monday night.



With rocker boyfriend Johnny Borrell by her side, the actress made a swift departure from a glitzy after-show party following the Spider-Man 3 premiere, and headed for the more modest surroundings of a Camden watering hole.



Dressed in a strapless pistachio-hued cocktail dress and glittering necklace, the screen star supped pints of Guinness, and even took to the stage to perform a karaoke version of Waterloo Sunset by The Kinks. "She looked totally out of place in a run-of-the-mill pub, but seemed to have a brilliant night," said one surprised onlooker.



Since meeting her British beau at the beginning of March, Kirsten has taken to his homeland like a fish to water, being spotted in London pubs and professing her admiration for British musicians like Amy Winehouse. The Razorlight frontman seems equally smitten with his Hollywood girlfriend, saying: "Kirsten's lovely and a great girl - things are going really well."



"I don't think there are any rules behind it. If you fall, you fall. In life that's what you do. You follow the things that you can't resist, and you go where you go," he explained. "That's falling in love."