Cupcakes and pizza for Hollywood birthday girl Suri

25 APRIL 2007



As one of Tinseltown's power couples, they are used to attending star-studded ceremonies, and hosting lavish dinners. But when it came to giving their daughter Suri's first birthday party, Tom Cruise and his wife Katie Holmes went for a low key affair - throwing a traditional garden party lunch featuring pizza and cupcakes.



Katie's mum Kathy jetted into California to attend the family do at Tom and Katie's LA mansion on April 18, as did one of Tom's sisters and a nephew. Although the meal was not a gourmet affair, there was an A-list touch when it came to dessert. Guests were treated to cupcakes from Beverly Hills bakery Sprinkles. The designer fairy cakes, which have appeared on Sex And The City, are available in 20 flavours ranging from the traditional chocolate, to the more unusual carrot and pumpkin.



The birthday girl, who apparently loves being outside, was reportedly given a garden gym set from her relatives, as well as a stack of books, balls and dolls. Entertainment at the party included dragonfly and butterfly piñatas - containers filled with toys and sweets suspended from a rope which are broken by party guests - while Suri made her own fun, kicking a ball around the lawn with her Mission: Impossible actor dad.