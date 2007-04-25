Lenny's daughter joins Hollywood A-list at film festival do

Lenny Kravitz's pretty teenage daughter Zoe mingled with some of the biggest names of fashion, film and music this week at an A-list bash to launch the sixth New York Tribeca Film Festival. The aspiring actress no doubt hopes her fledging Hollywood career takes the same shape as that of her fellow diners, who included, Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Bacon and Robert De Niro.



Zoe, who attended the do on Tuesday with her Grammy-winning musician dad, is set to make her big screen debut this year. The young starlet appears in two movies - romantic drama No Reservations, which hits UK screens in September, and Jodie Foster's new silver screen offering, The Brave One, which follows a month later.



In pursuing an acting career, the fresh-faced 16-year-old follows in the footsteps of her mum, High Fidelity actress Lisa Bonet, who is currently in negotiations to star in the new Coen brothers film, Gambit.



Also on hand at the event was fashion mogul Calvin Klein, who despite retiring two years ago, showed he still keeps model company. The 66-year-old met up with two of the stars of his past advertising campaigns, David Bowie's beautiful wife Iman, and the equally stunning Christy Turlington.



It was the second party of the week for the two catwalk queens, who both attended a New York charity awards dinner the night before.