Lucy lenses new drama by 'Sex And The City' creator

26 APRIL 2007



For those who've been having withdrawal symptoms from their weekly dose of Carrie Bradshaw and her Manolo-filled wardrobe, there's light at the end of the tunnel. Filming has begun on a new project by Sex And The City creator Darren Starr, featuring Lucy Liu. And, as the Charlie's Angels star went to work on the New York set of Cashmere Mafia, it's clear that the heels and handbags are going to be just as big and designer as those worn by Sarah Jessica Parker.



For now Lucy is filming a one-hour pilot episode which producers hope will convert into a series, enjoying the same success as Sex And The City. The plot revolves around Lucy, Bonnie Somerville of NYPD Blue fame, and Aussie actresses Miranda Otto and Frances O'Connor - who play four female college friends turned executives who turn to each other for guidance as they juggle family and careers.



The international cast also includes British heart-throb Julian Ovenden, who plays Frances' husband Eric. Known to UK audiences for his role as Dr David Cheriton in The Royal and appearances in period dramas The Forsyte Saga and Foyle's War, he recently made his Broadway debut in Butley alongside Nathan Lane.