In their elegant cocktail frocks sisters Petra and Olga made a model pairing on the red carpet at New York's Tribeca festival
Photo: © Getty Images
Lily, who has a cameo in the upcoming St Trinian's movie, had donned an unusual print coat for the post-premiere party of 28 Weeks Later
Photo: © Getty Images

Robert, Imogen and Harold were in high spirits as they celebrated the debut of their new thriller
Photo: © Getty Images

Petra and Lily provide a model turnout at film festivities

27 APRIL 2007

Now they're both due to make their screen debuts, models Petra Nemcova and Lily Cole are no doubt taking more interest than ever in cinematic proceedings. The leggy lovelies both stepped out to screenings on either side of the Atlantic this week, bringing a touch of catwalk glam to the affairs.

Petra - who in June launches a reality TV series to find ten beautiful women and mentor them as models - attended Thursday's Gardener Of Eden premiere at New York's Tribeca Festival. Meanwhile, her flame-haired fellow fashionista Lily showed up at the London premiere of thriller 28 Weeks Later - the follow-up to Danny Boyle's cult hit 28 Days Later.

Petra is no longer with former beau James Blunt, but that didn't mean she was lacking company on the red carpet. She was joined by her sister Olga, who clearly shares her famous sibling's sense of elegance, as they both turned heads in stunning cocktail frocks.

Back in London, 18-year-old Lily, who recently filmed a cameo in the upcoming St Trinian's flick, found plenty to talk about at the after-party with newcomer Imogen Poots, who stars as Robert Carlyle's daughter in the zombie thriller. Full Monty star Robert was also at the screening, as well as his cast mate Harold Perrineau, of Matrix fame.

