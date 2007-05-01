Angelina unveils directorial debut with Wyclef and Olivier

1 MAY 2007



Mother, philanthropist, actress: Angelina Jolie has so many strings to her bow it's impossible to see how she manages her jam-packed schedule. But the mother-of-four has been unveiling yet another of her projects with the screening of A Time In Place, an experimental documentary she directed.



Angelina was accompanied to the Tribeca Film Festival event by pal Wyclef Jean, who wrote the score for the work. The production attempts to show the diversity of human existence by capturing daily life in various places around the world at the same moment. Filming took place on January 11, 2005, at 12pm GMT, as cameras rolled in 27 locations across the globe, from Antarctica through to Chad to the Lebanon.



In providing the music for the production Wyclef was returning a favour. Angelina and her partner Brad Pitt visited the hip hop star's native Haiti at his invitaion last year to raise awareness of suffering in the poverty stricken nation.



Among the other chums supporting the Hollywood beauty was Olivier Martinez, her co-star in the 2004 thriller Taking Lives, and Chinese actress Bai Ling, who appeared with her in Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow.



Next up for unstoppable Angelina is the release of A Mighty Heart, a drama based on Mariane Pearl's account of the Pakistan kidnapping of her husband, Wall Street Journal reporter Danny Pearl. The pair forged a firm friendship after Mariane contacted the Tinseltown beauty - then a single mother - to organise play dates for Maddox and her own son Adam.



A Mighty Heart premieres at Cannes on May 21. It goes on general release in the UK in September, and across the US in June.