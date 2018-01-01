Cagney and Lacey back on duty with Dame Helen

2 MAY 2007



There was a treat in store for fans of vintage crime series when three formidable female TV detectives met up on Tuesday. American crimebusters Cagney and Lacey joined forces with British Prime Suspect actress Dame Helen Mirren.



The formidable trio were in Beverly Hills promoting the launch of a DVD marking the 25th anniversary of the US TV show, which ended after seven seasons in 1988. In their time the feisty ladies kept a generation of viewers glued to the action on the mean streets of New York.



Now recognised as a classic, the cop show featured 63-year-old Tyne Daly as working mum Mary Beth Lacey, with Sharon Gless, 63, portraying her police partner. The series drew acclaim for its ground-breaking approach, revealing the human face of gritty detective work, tackling social issues and showing ordinary women doing an extraordinary job in a man's world.



Oscar-winning Dame Helen, who portrayed hard-bitten police officer DCI Jane Tennison, paid tribute to the Stateside cops. "Cagney and Lacey really blazed the path for us to follow," she said.