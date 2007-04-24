hellomagazineWeb
Clearly up to speed on this season's hottest trend, Natalie and Maggie had both opted for seductive silk satin outfits for their red carpet outing
Also taking a satin approach was their Paris, Je T'aime co-star, Match Point actress Emily Mortimer
2 MAY 2007
Hollywood beauties Natalie Portman and Maggie Gyllenhaal showed they've got their fingers on the fashion pulse this week when they stepped out to a premiere in one of this year's hottest trends - gleaming silk satin.
Star Wars actress Natalie opted for a classic monochrome gown for the US screening of Paris, Je T'aime on Tuesday, while Jake Gyllenhaal's gorgeous sister Maggie, had chosen a long-sleeved metallic number.
And an astute fashion sense isn't the only thing the two ladies have in common. They both star in the big screen offering, which features a collection of love stories set in the City of Light.
Also working the satin look was their fellow leading lady, Match Point actress Emily Mortimer, who hit the red carpet in a curve-hugging, midnight blue creation.
