'ER' hunk Goran Visnijc and wife adopt a baby boy

3 MAY 2007



Handsome Croatia-born actor Goran Visnijc has become a dad after he and his artist wife Ivana adopted a baby boy. The pair are the latest Hollywood couple to add to their family in this way recently, following in the footsteps of Madonna, Angelina Jolie and Meg Ryan.



According to US magazine People, Ivana attended the April 19 birth, when the new arrival weighed in at 5lbs 5oz. She and the ER hunk have decided to call their new son Tin - a popular name in Croatia - after the country's famous poet Tin Ujevic, who was born in the same town as Ivana's father.



The couple, who celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on May 8, have made no secret of their desire for a family and have apparently already decorated the nursery in their Hollywood home in readiness for the new arrival.



And the 34-year-old actor will have plenty of time to devote to fatherhood in the future as he's decided to quit his eight-year role as ER's heart-throb medic Dr Luka Kovac. He'd originally planned to leave at the end of the current series, but agreed to film six more episodes to allow writers to pen an end for his on-screen romance with Abby, played by Maura Lynn Tierney.



His exit from the hospital drama doesn't mean Goran will disappear from our screens altogether, though. The Hollywood hunk is reportedly in talks to play a villain in the next Bond film opposite Daniel Craig.