Jada gives new kids' book the Tinseltown touch

3 MAY 2007



Hollywood mum Jada Pinkett Smith no doubt drew on her experience with her own kids when she helped unveil a new children's book in New York this week. And with her expressive face and gestures Will Smith's multi-talented wife clearly made the story come alive for her audience of pre-school children.



The actress was presenting The Great Tomato Adventure, which forms part of a safety campaign to get parents to educate their children about the dangers of talking to strangers.



Jada, who wrote the forward to the work, is mother to eight-year-old Jaden and Willow, six, as well as her husband's 14-year-old son Trey. And she says the book enabled her to talk to the children about the issue. "My kids are constantly around people they don't know, so this book was very helpful," she revealed.



The Great Tomato Adventure, isn't 35-year-old Jada's first venture into publishing. She has already written and appeared in photo adventure Girls Hold Up This World, and says she's keen to do another - this time with her husband.



"Will and I have a couple of ideas," she says. "We love children and we have a couple of book projects we are thinking about."