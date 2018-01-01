Jessica charms Oz with 'Fantastic Four' co-star Ioan

3 MAY 2007



Hollywood darling Jessica Alba wowed Australia's Fantastic Four fans when she jetted Down Under to promote the blockbuster's second instalment Rise Of The Silver Surfer. The Latina lovely worked the crowd outside a Sydney cinema in a "Forties heroine" ensemble of fitted grey sweater, pencil skirt and peep-toe shoes.



At her side was handsome Welshman Ioan Gruffudd, who followed his co-star's casual chic approach in a white jacket and jeans. Although she habitually cuts a glamorous figure at premieres and parties the actress is a bit of a tomboy at heart and delighted onlookers by getting into the local atmosphere chanting: "Aussie Aussie Aussie, oi, oi, oi."



Recently voted the world's sexiest woman by a men's magazine, Jessica is riding high in Tinseltown's junior league, yet tries to sidestep the hype. Her subtle red-carpet style is carefully crafted to bolster her image as a "serious actress", while she chooses movies that aren't "all about me in a bikini".



"I try not to make the headlines. I'm self-conscious about this," says the beauty, who celebrated her 26th birthday last week. "I try to not make my presence known."