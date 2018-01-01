Nicole has begged the Nip/Tuck team to write her a part in the show. Creator Ryan Murphy wants to feature her as a plastic surgery candidate wearing a prosthetic nose similar to the one she donned for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf Photo: © AFP Click on photo to enlarge

Nicole set to have nose job on TV show

4 MAY 2007



Nicole Kidman's next role should be an interesting departure from her usual Oscar-worthy performances. The Cold Mountain actress is set for a cameo as a nose job patient in highly acclaimed plastic surgery series Nip/Tuck, after begging the show's creator Ryan Murphy for a part.



Ryan's plan for the Australian star's appearance includes recycling a key element from her acclaimed portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours - her fake nose. The idea was hatched after the pair met to discuss the psychological drama Need, which Ryan directed.



Although Nicole has consolidated her career with serious, heavyweight roles, Ryan was full of praise for the actress' comic skills and says she's game for a laugh. "I'm going to write a part where she comes in and she's wearing that Virginia Woolf nose. She's hilarious and I love her."