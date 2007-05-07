Tom snaps up lavish new home for Katie and their baby

Since the birth of their baby Suri last year Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes have been on the lookout for the perfect family home for their expanding family in California. But rather than check out what was available on the property market, the Mission: Impossible actor set his heart on a mansion that was not for sale - winning over the owners of a seven-bedroom home with an offer they couldn't refuse.



Tom, who has been renting for four years, handed over an estimated £17.5 million for the Beverly Hills dream estate, which boasts nine bathrooms, a pool and tennis courts. It will provide plenty of room for the couple and their daughter Suri, as well as Tom's adopted children Conor and Isabella - from his marriage to Nicole Kidman - and the star's mum Mary Lee, who lives with them. It is also conveniently close to new neighbours David Beckham and his wife Victoria, with whom Katie has struck up a particularly close friendship.



They're not the only stars consolidating their roots. LA-born actress and famous anglophile Gwyneth Paltrow has sold her New York townhouse in the trendy TriBeCa area, making a reported profit of £3 million, to be in London full-time. She and husband Chris Martin have bought the adjoining property to their Belsize Park house in North London to have more space for their kids, Apple, three, and one-year-old Moses - both of whom it seems are to be raised as Brits, complete with an English education.



Gisele Bundchen has been hitting headlines with some property news, too, although all is not home sweet home, it seems at her New York pad. The Brazilian bombshell was none too pleased when construction workers in the building next to hers left some of their supplies on her terrace. After an energetic discussion with the men the leggy covergirl seems to have forgiven them, however, sealing their new understanding with a handshake.