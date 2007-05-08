Keira looks to screen pal Sienna for red carpet inspiration

She's beautiful, talented, and undoubtedly one of Hollywood's hottest bright young things. It seems, however, that while 22-year-old Keira Knightley exudes confidence and charisma on the big screen, she's not immune to the occasional bout of shyness. The gorgeous Pirates Of The Caribbean star recently admitted she gets tongue-tied at red carpet events, and has been looking to her pal, Sienna Miller for inspiration after the pair became close on the party circuit.



"I watch that girl and she's just fabulous," said Keira, speaking in The Daily Express. "She talks to everyone and laughs and smiles… When I talk to her, I hope a bit of her party personality will rub off on me."



Keira has had plenty of opportunity to pick up etiquette tips from 25-year-old Factory Girl star recently, as they are currently lensing The Best Times Of Our Lives together - the story of Welsh poet Dylan Thomas.



And the pair proved they could even make wellies and cardigans look elegant as they donned 1940s outfits for this week's filming on a blustery New Quay beach. Sienna plays the legendary bard's wife Caitlin in the romantic drama, while Keira portrays his childhood sweetheart Vera.



