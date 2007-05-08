Beach boy Matthew shapes up at trailer park hangout

8 MAY 2007



Since April 10, home sweet home for Matthew McConaughey has not been the celebrity requisite - a Beverly Hills mansion - but a Malibu trailer park. The buff actor is enjoying a spring break filled with his favourite things - barbecues, surfing and working out by the Pacific Ocean. He's not slumming it in any old camper van, however, but his beloved $65,000 Airstream, which boasts satellite TV, internet access, an exercise bike and stairmaster. And, being the famously laid-back man he is, Matthew isn't averse to using the camp's public showers.



Fresh from filming Fool's Gold in Australia, the tanned star has apparently sold his sprawling LA pad and is now renting three caravan spots for $6,000 a month. And he's been the perfect host, treating friends and family - not to mention his new love, Brazilian model Camilla Alves - to regular barbecues. "He's a total free spirit," a friend told People magazine. "He just wants to be happy and knows what does it for him."



The star's beach lifestyle is also perfect preparation for his next film project, Surfer, Dude, in which he'll get to show off his surfing moves. It's not the first time Matthew has hit the road in his Airstream. He took ex-girlfriend Penelope Cruz for a trip in it, and used it to cross the country promoting their desert action movie Sahara together.