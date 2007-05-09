Shilpa welcomes Danielle to premiere with a warm hug

As they shared a warm hug on the red carpet Shilpa Shetty and her former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Danielle Lloyd had clearly put the turbulent times of their reality show stint behind them. The pair, who met up for the first time since the programme ended in January, were reunited after Bollywood beauty Shilpa invited the glamour model to the London premiere of her new film Life In A Metro.



"I've come to support her," said former Miss UK Danielle, who revealed she was thrilled to bits to be attending the special Leicester Square screening.



Although they shared a stormy relationship in the Big Brother house, Danielle's public apology for comments she made during the show seems to have put the duo's relationship on a new footing. These days Shilpa insists that all is forgiven and she just wants to "move on with her life".



She admits, however, that the reality show spat did have its positive side. In raising her profile it has helped her realise a lifelong ambition - that of bringing a Bollywood film to London's most important cinema venue. "This is the first ever Leicester Square premiere for an Indian movie," she said "It's something that I once dreamed of but never imagined would happen."



And Indian culture isn't the only thing the stunning actress is set to bring to the British capital it seems. According to reports she is set to share some of her native land's cuisine with London residents by opening up her own eaterie.