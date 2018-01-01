Brad gets on with daddy duties in the Czech capital

While his partner Angelina Jolie films scenes for her latest action flick Wanted in the picturesque city of Prague, Brad Pitt is on daddy duty. The Babel actor took kids Zahara and Maddox to kindergarten on Thursday within the city's American Embassy compound. These days family comes first for the 43-year-old who says parentood is a "true joy". That doesn't mean he's missing out on quality time with his other half, however, as the beautiful duo have spent a few romantic evenings out together a deux in the Czech capital.



The Jolie-Pitt clan show no signs of slowing down their travels any time soon. Next up they'll be hitting Cannes film festival to promote Brad's Ocean's Thirteen and Angelina's A Mighty Heart, and this will be followed by premieres for the films in LA and New York respectively. Brad is keen to return home to New Orleans, though, where he says the thing he misses most is bicycling through the streets at night.



"I can't describe why we're allowed to live a more normal life (there)," he said in a recent interview. "Living in the French Quarter is a thrill for us. We have some semblance of real family life. People have been very, very gracious with us. If we're on the front deck, people go by and say, 'Hi'. Then they go on their way, very friendly."