Veteran screen star Jane reveals her love for mystery suitor

10 MAY 2007



It's a story with enough romantic twists to make it worthy of the silver screen. Actress Jane Fonda has found love again with a man she met at a book signing two years ago but, having lost his business card, had to appeal on national TV for him to get back in touch. On a recent airing of the Late Show With David Letterman she was asked if she was dating and explained how she met her real-life leading man.



"When I was on this show last time," she said to her host, "you asked me that same question, and I told you, 'Well, in fact, just today I was doing a book signing and I looked up and I saw this man walking towards me and I thought, 'Wow, you look like a movie star.' And he gave me his card and I lost the card. So on the show I said 'Call my office'. And he did. And I'm in love with him."



The two-time Oscar-winner has been single since divorcing her third husband, billionaire Ted Turner in 2001. She has a daughter Vanessa from her marriage to French actor Roger Vadim and a son Troy with second husband Tom Hayden. Currently appearing in family drama Georgia Rule alongside Felicity Huffman and Lindsay Lohan, the 69-year-old - who took a 15-year break from movie making - has been enjoying a career revival since the 2005 hit Monster In Law.