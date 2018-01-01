Veteran screen star Jane reveals her love for mystery suitor

hellomagazineWeb
The Klute star arrives on Tuesday at the studios of the show which, two years ago, helped her find her mystery man through an on-air appeal
10 MAY 2007
It's a story with enough romantic twists to make it worthy of the silver screen. Actress Jane Fonda has found love again with a man she met at a book signing two years ago but, having lost his business card, had to appeal on national TV for him to get back in touch. On a recent airing of the Late Show With David Letterman she was asked if she was dating and explained how she met her real-life leading man.
"When I was on this show last time," she said to her host, "you asked me that same question, and I told you, 'Well, in fact, just today I was doing a book signing and I looked up and I saw this man walking towards me and I thought, 'Wow, you look like a movie star.' And he gave me his card and I lost the card. So on the show I said 'Call my office'. And he did. And I'm in love with him."
The two-time Oscar-winner has been single since divorcing her third husband, billionaire Ted Turner in 2001. She has a daughter Vanessa from her marriage to French actor Roger Vadim and a son Troy with second husband Tom Hayden. Currently appearing in family drama Georgia Rule alongside Felicity Huffman and Lindsay Lohan, the 69-year-old - who took a 15-year break from movie making - has been enjoying a career revival since the 2005 hit Monster In Law.
