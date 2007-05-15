Keith joins Nicole on set of new Oz epic

The night before, Nicole Kidman had cheered on husband Keith Urban at his gig in Brisbane. And on Monday the country music singer returned the favour by supporting his wife on set as she filmed her scenes on new epic Australia. Along with more than 400 cast and crew, they were greeted at the North Queensland town of Bowen by Aborigines who performed a 'welcome to country' ceremony for them.



As Nicole then got to work shooting scenes on the wharf, Keith no doubt couldn't take his eyes off his actress love who looked every inch the silver screen heroine in her period costume. The small coastal town of Bowen, which has been transformed into 1938 Darwin over the past few weeks, will now be the Oscar-winner's home for the next few months.



Sydney-raised Nicole was joined on set by a rugged-looking Hugh Jackman, one of her closest pals, who plays a cattle drover in the big-budget flick which is reportedly costing $100 million to make. Directed by Moulin Rouge's Baz Luhrman, the plot centres around Lady Sarah Ashley, played by Nicole, who leaves England for Australia just before the onset of World War II.



After inheriting a huge cattle station she enlists the help of a 'rough-hewn' drover, played by Hugh, in a fight against cattle barons who plan to take over her land. They then drive 2,000 head of cattle across the unforgiving outback only to get caught up in the Japanese bombing of Darwin. En route the landscape and the people she meets transform her life.