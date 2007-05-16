Marcia and Eva breeze into New York TV party

Stepping out in light floaty cocktail dresses to a New York TV event this week, glamorous ladies of the American small screen put years of red carpet experience into practise to maintain their poise in the face of a mischievous breeze.



Among those rising to the challenge as they attended a party to unveil ABC TV's 12 new programmes was Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross. The always-immaculate redhead - whose onscreen character is famed for her unflappable approach - demonstrated a Bree-like aplomb as she held her gold satin gown in place to prevent the wind tugging it skywards.



In a case of art imitating life, 45-year-old Marcia - who became a mum to twin girls Savannah and Eden in February - has hinted that her on-screen persona may soon be in the family way. It seems Bree has a surprise in store for fans when she makes a return to the show for the season finale. "I come back in a particular condition," the actress teased.



Also dealing deftly with the blustery conditions was Marcia's co-star Eva Longoria, who managed to keep her fluttering strapless prom-style dress under control while carefully patting her tousled locks back into place. Her wayward skirt was not all the raven-locked beauty had to contend with as at one point she dropped her handbag which immediately spilled its contents onto the floor. Unfazed she simply knelt elegantly to retrieve her cosmetics and personal organiser while treating assembled snappers to a wide smile.



Other leading ladies joining her on the breezy red carpet included fellow 'Housewife' Nicollette Sheridan, stunning in lacy satin gown, Lucy Liu, who'd opted for a gold and black affair, and Grey's Anatomy favourite Sandra Oh, striking in a midnight blue creation.