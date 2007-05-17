Cannes works its romantic magic on Eva and Aishwarya

With its azure coastline and sophisticated charms the French Riviera clearly puts visitors in the mood for love, and for a number of flourishing partnerships Cannes' opening night was about the simple pleasure of spending an evening in the company of their sweetheart. Leading the brigade of loved-up duos were an eight-months-pregnant Eva Herzigova and her long-term partner Italian entrepreneur Gregorio Marsiaj. Also still very much in honeymoon mode were the new golden couple of Indian film Aishwarya Rai and her husband Abhishek Bachan.



The premiere of My Blueberry Nights, Jude Law's romantic drama with Norah Jones, was the opportunity for a parade of international beauties to show off their finery but it was the former Wonderbra model who drew the most admiring glances. Eva was a vision of radiant womanhood in a soft candy pink tiered affair, and clearly revelling in her pregnancy.



Despite having gained ten kilos and developed a penchant for sweets and chocolate 34-year-old Eva says she feels on top of the world. "I want to be pregnant for the next ten years," she recently declared. "I feel so powerful, it's an inner power. You are so content with just being. I feel so confident and potent."



Another pair of lovebirds enjoying the romantic Mediterranean setting was Kelly Brook and fiancé Billy Zane, fresh from the Greek island set of their flick Fishtail, which stars the pair as an ancient history professor and a mermaid who share a summer love story.



Despite several locations having been mooted as the location for their nuptials later this year, Billy plans to tie the knot with his gorgeous British girlfriend in a country wedding near the 600-year-old farmhouse they recently bought together in Kent. And, after three years by his side, Kelly is more than eager to become the new Mrs Zane. "I love doing everything with Billy," she enthuses. "He's my best friend, partner and soulmate."