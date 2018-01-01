Mischa to don school uniform for remake of 'St Trinians'

As the The OC's troubled teenage American princess Marissa, Mischa Barton was more likely to be kept occupied flexing her parents' gold card than studying. But now the actress is to return to academia after becoming the latest high-profile name to join the high jinks on the set of the new St Trinians movie. The 21-year-old will enrol in the anarchic boarding school as a pupil named JJ French.



Adopting the accent of an upper-crust English schoolgirl should be a cinch for Mischa, who was born in West London and moved to the US with her family at the age of five. The California girl has recently been spending increasing periods in the British capital visiting her barrister sister Zoe, and last summer she took classes at London's acting academy RADA.



Cameras are already rolling on the Ealing comedy remake. Last month Colin Firth and Rupert Everett, dressed as the academy's snooty head, brought Trafalgar Square to a standstill when they shot scenes there. Lily Cole, Girls Aloud, flamboyant comic Russell Brand, Stephen Fry and Spooks actress Anna Chancellor also appear in the flick.