Jerry buzzes into action with high-wire 'Bee' stunt

18 MAY 2007



For most Hollywood stars turning up in a eye-catching outfit is a tried and tested way to draw attention to a new movie. And, while Jerry Seinfeld's costume for a promotional appearance for his animated flick Bee Movie had a show-stopping effect, it broke with the more familiar glitzy frock routine. The comedy talent publicised his latest cinematic offering by launching himself off a Cannes hotel dressed as a giant honey gatherer.



"They tell me Scorsese did the same thing last year for The Departed," quipped the comedy talent during the acrobatic stunt.



Using a wire, Jerry abseiled off the roof of the Carlton Hotel high above the French town's famed Croisette Parade, all the while exchanging banter over a loudspeaker with his co-star who was supporting his pal from the relative safety of the beach below.



The film features Jerry as Barry B Benson, a restless New York bee on a mission to end human "theft" of honey. And Jerry's fellow comic, who lends his voice to the character of a mosquito philosopher, couldn't resist ribbing his chum about the far-fetched promotional measures, joking: "You know, even Borat just showed up in his underwear."