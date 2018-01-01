Dennis and wife to become parents of surrogate twins

22 MAY 2007



After nearly three years of marriage Dennis Quaid and his wife, real estate broker Kimberly Buffington are on the cusp of having their dream of parenthood together come true. Announcing their baby news this week, the 53-year-old Far From Heaven actor confirmed the couple are expecting twins, which are being carried by a surrogate mother.



Asked shortly after their wedding if they wanted children Kimberly's reply was unequivocal: "Yes, the sooner the better!" she exclaimed. Although a surrogate mum will bear the longed-for babies, they will be Dennis and Kimberly's biological children.



The actor tied the knot with his Texas-born wife - who is 18 years his junior - in an intimate hill-top ceremony at his Montana ranch in July 2004. Their wedding followed a surprise proposal in which the actor popped a three-and-a-half-carat canary yellow diamond on her finger which he'd personally chosen at the Kimberley Mines in Africa.



Dennis is already father to 15-year-old Jack Henry, his son by ex-wife Meg Ryan. In recent times Jack's family has been growing at a rate of knots. Last year his mother Meg adopted a baby girl from China whom she named Daisy True.