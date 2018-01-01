Dennis and wife to become parents of surrogate twins

hellomagazineWeb
The pregnancy is a dream come true for Dennis and his wife of three years Kimberly, who has made no secret of their desire to have children together
22 MAY 2007
After nearly three years of marriage Dennis Quaid and his wife, real estate broker Kimberly Buffington are on the cusp of having their dream of parenthood together come true. Announcing their baby news this week, the 53-year-old Far From Heaven actor confirmed the couple are expecting twins, which are being carried by a surrogate mother.
Asked shortly after their wedding if they wanted children Kimberly's reply was unequivocal: "Yes, the sooner the better!" she exclaimed. Although a surrogate mum will bear the longed-for babies, they will be Dennis and Kimberly's biological children.
The actor tied the knot with his Texas-born wife - who is 18 years his junior - in an intimate hill-top ceremony at his Montana ranch in July 2004. Their wedding followed a surprise proposal in which the actor popped a three-and-a-half-carat canary yellow diamond on her finger which he'd personally chosen at the Kimberley Mines in Africa.
Dennis is already father to 15-year-old Jack Henry, his son by ex-wife Meg Ryan. In recent times Jack's family has been growing at a rate of knots. Last year his mother Meg adopted a baby girl from China whom she named Daisy True.
