Golden couple Angelina and Brad cause a stir in Cannes

22 MAY 2007



It had to be one of the highlights of the festival so far as Hollywood's hottest couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attended the premiere of A Mighty Heart. The duo didn't disappoint in the style stakes with both dressing up in classic screen style - her in a chic black dress and him in a tux with slicked-back hair reminiscent of the golden era of cinema.



The couple are in the Riviera resort with their entire brood, and staying at the exclusive Hotel Du Cap overlooking the coast.



While the kids were tucked up in bed for Monday's gala screening of director Michael Winterbottom's film, Brad and Angelina were demonstrating their parenting skills helping look after young Adam Pearl, the son of Mariane Pearl whose book the new movie is based on. "Adam knows them and has developed a relationship with them," revealed Mariane. Tomb Raider beauty Angelina plays Mariane in the bio-pic which follows the life of her late husband, the journalist Daniel Pearl, who was killed in Pakistan while Mariane was pregnant with Adam.



"I was very nervous to get it right, but worked hard to try," says Angelina. And it seems Mariane couldn't be happier with the result. "This role was played by someone who loves me, and it means a lot to me," says Marianne. "My main emotion when I met Brad, Angie and Michael was that everybody was doing this movie for the right reasons.



As the sun went down on the Croissette, the red carpet was packed with stars invited to the screening. Mischa Barton in a stunning strapless confection wowed the crowds, as did Leonardo DiCaprio's Israeli girlfriend, model Bar Rafaeli, and former Bond girl Michelle Yeoh, who'd donned a fishtail blue creation.



If onlookers thought things couldn't get more glamorous, they are in for a surprise. For Angelina and Brad are among 200 A-listers who've splashed out on tickets costing £100,000 a head for a party on Tuesday night.



The bash, thrown aboard a £80-million super yacht moored off Cap d'Antibes, is being thrown in aid of the Darfur Crisis. Organised by Warner Bros at an estimated cost of £2.5 million, the extravagent event will feature a four-course banquet including lobster and a choice of five desserts, an outdoor Jacuzzi filled with rose petals, magicians, a casino, and surprise entertainment reportedly from rapper Snoop Dogg. Both George Clooney and Matt Damon, in town for the premiere of Brad's film Ocean's Thirteen, are expected to be among the revellers.