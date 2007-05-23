Claudia and co dazzle in midnight hues at film festival

23 MAY 2007



The red carpet on the Cannes Croisette was turned into a sea of night shades on Tuesday as stars chanelled dramatic midnight hues. Supermodels Claudia Schiffer and Elle Macpherson led the way at the premiere of French movie Le Scaphandre Et Le Papillon in sweeping gowns of deep purple and inky black, while Naomi Campbell opted for a more daring but equally elegant sheer number.



Mickey Rourke's love Christine Myers went short in a classic LBD, while silver screen darling Sharon Stone was as eye-catching as ever. The Basic Instinct actress shimmered in a show-stopping metallic blue halter-neck affair.



All were drawn by the highly anticipated movie, which is based on the French book The Diving Bell And The Butterfly by former magazine editor Jean-Dominique Bauby - who at the age of 43 suffered a stroke that paralyzed his entire body apart from his left eye. Using that eye to communicate by blinking he narrated his beautifully eloquent and moving story of being trapped inside his body.



Another premiere attracting plenty of buzz was cult director Quentin Tarantino's Death Proof. Kurt Russell, the film's star, was accompanied by his eternally youthful partner Goldie Hawn - who shared a smooch with him as they arrived for the screening. Goldie, too, had opted to wear black, choosing a style that perfectly enhanced her still-fabulous figure.