Ladylike Kate turns Fifties housewife for new flick

23 MAY 2007



While filming her comedy The Holiday, Kate Winslet admitted to being nervous about playing an English woman for a change, saying she yearned for a wig, an accent or strange costume. So she'll no doubt be enjoying herself on the set of her latest movie Revolutionary Road where she's tranformed into a 1950s American housewife. She certainly looked the part on the film's New York set this week as she emerged from her trailer in a fitted cream dress accessorised with prim white gloves and her hair coiffed in a retro style.



Wearing gorgeous outfits isn't the only bonus to the five-time Oscar-nominated star's new project. She gets to have her husband Sam Mendes as her director. And she's also teaming up with long-time friend Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays her on-screen husband. The pair are reuniting a full decade after they last appeared together in blockbuster Titanic.



"The film has just become a dream team," said David Thompson of BBC Films - the outfit behind the movie. "Kate and Leo are absolutely at the top of their game, and, combined with Sam, will create an explosive mix." An adaptation of the classic American novel by Richard Yates, Revolutionary Road tells the story of a young Connecticut couple who find themselves feeling trapped in their apparently 'golden' marriage. Each attempts to find their own freedom with dramatic consequences.