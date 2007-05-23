Red carpet family outing in LA for Demi and Ashton

The glitzy LA premiere of Mr Brooks was very much a family affair this week, as the film's leading lady stepped onto the red carpet with her nearest and dearest. Demi Moore and her pretty 13-year-old daughter Tallulah Belle arrived on the arms of step-dad Ashton Kutcher, who was clearly thrilled to be escorting two of his favourite girls.



The actress, who plays a detective tasked with tracking down a serial killer in the psychological thriller, has often remarked how great Ashton is with Tallulah and her sisters Rumer, 18, and 15-year-old Scout. And 44-year-old Demi has always been clear about wanting children with her 29-year-old beau, recently telling an American publication she'd love a little boy to complete her family, quipping: "I wouldn't mind a little balancing out of that oestrogen."



While a new addition to their brood may be only a twinkle in the eye of Demi and her handsome hubby, Kevin Costner - who already has four grown children of his own - has recently welcomed a baby son with his wife Christine Baumgartner. The couple's first child together, Haden Wyatt arrived on May 6.