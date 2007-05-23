Red carpet family outing in LA for Demi and Ashton

hellomagazineWeb
With two of his favourite ladies by his side, Ashton had plenty to smile about at the premiere of Mr Brooks
Also at the screening were new parents Kevin Costner and wife Christine, who welcomed son Haden Wyatt just over two weeks ago. Kevin plays a serial killer with a split personality in the psychological thriller
23 MAY 2007
The glitzy LA premiere of Mr Brooks was very much a family affair this week, as the film's leading lady stepped onto the red carpet with her nearest and dearest. Demi Moore and her pretty 13-year-old daughter Tallulah Belle arrived on the arms of step-dad Ashton Kutcher, who was clearly thrilled to be escorting two of his favourite girls.
The actress, who plays a detective tasked with tracking down a serial killer in the psychological thriller, has often remarked how great Ashton is with Tallulah and her sisters Rumer, 18, and 15-year-old Scout. And 44-year-old Demi has always been clear about wanting children with her 29-year-old beau, recently telling an American publication she'd love a little boy to complete her family, quipping: "I wouldn't mind a little balancing out of that oestrogen."
While a new addition to their brood may be only a twinkle in the eye of Demi and her handsome hubby, Kevin Costner - who already has four grown children of his own - has recently welcomed a baby son with his wife Christine Baumgartner. The couple's first child together, Haden Wyatt arrived on May 6.
